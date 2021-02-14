Feellike Market Capitalization Achieves $142,929.12 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,929.12 and $26.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101432 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.91 or 0.90323578 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00184827 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

