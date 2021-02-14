Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 75.9% in January

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the January 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $24.95 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

