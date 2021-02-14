Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,373.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 86,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 80,441 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.98 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

