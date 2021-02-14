Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 211.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

