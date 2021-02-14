Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.