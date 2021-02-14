FinNexus (FNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.71 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 228.9% higher against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

