FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.