FIO Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.95 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and $3.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000130 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033707 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,022,510 coins and its circulating supply is 218,803,995 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

