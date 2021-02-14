Firo (FIRO) Hits Market Cap of $74.61 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00013199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $8.01 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,976.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.92 or 0.03713846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00444133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $728.96 or 0.01488380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.40 or 0.00545979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00475754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00324852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,541,904 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

