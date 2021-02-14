First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,939 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of First American Financial worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

FAF stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

