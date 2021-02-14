First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) Critical Analysis

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and SFB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of SFB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SFB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFB Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and SFB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 25.17% 9.31% 1.10% SFB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and SFB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $38.98 million 4.61 $10.32 million N/A N/A SFB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SFB Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Capital and SFB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A SFB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Capital beats SFB Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

SFB Bancorp Company Profile

SFB Bancorp, Inc., through with its subsidiary, Security Federal Bank, provides various financial products and services in Tennessee. The company offers no interest, budget, and NOW-interest bearing checking accounts; super NOW accounts; money market deposit accounts; statement savings accounts; Christmas Club accounts; certificate of deposits; and individual retirement accounts, as well as business checking accounts. It also provides real estate commercial, and commercial and industrial loans; real estate residential loans; construction loans; consumer loans, including loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, other titled recreational vehicles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; and loans for potential impairment. In addition, the company offers online banking services. It operates through two locations. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

