First Interstate Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 20.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 592,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,532,000 after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 338.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

