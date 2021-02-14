First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.13.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.39. The stock had a trading volume of 625,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,612. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

