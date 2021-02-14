First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 862.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

