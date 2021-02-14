First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 123,856 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

