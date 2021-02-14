First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 166,147 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 250.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 605,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.33 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

