First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 263,186 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,186 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of People’s United Financial worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

