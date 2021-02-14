First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 647,112 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Workhorse Group worth $19,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 907,574 shares of company stock worth $23,512,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

