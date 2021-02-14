First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,735 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,430,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.