First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1,298.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.12. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on J. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

