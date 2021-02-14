First Trust Advisors LP Buys 107,995 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Sterling Bancorp worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 424,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 458,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STL opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

