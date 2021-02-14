First Trust Advisors LP Buys 90,843 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Mueller Water Products worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

