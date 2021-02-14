First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of OneMain worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in OneMain by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in OneMain by 22,869.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in OneMain by 36.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in OneMain by 1,575.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 196,848 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.95%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.