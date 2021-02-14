First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $14,846,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 973,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

