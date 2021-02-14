First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of The Toro worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

