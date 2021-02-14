First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 104,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.28, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

