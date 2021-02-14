First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,187 shares of company stock worth $6,585,132. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $238.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.71.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

