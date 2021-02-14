First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

