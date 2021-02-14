First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

ZION stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.