First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.25 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Ameresco worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.