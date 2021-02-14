First Trust Advisors LP Has $16.47 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.