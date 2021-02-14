First Trust Advisors LP Has $17.91 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock worth $2,351,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $125.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

