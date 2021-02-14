First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Olin worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

