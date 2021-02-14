First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.43 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Foot Locker worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.