First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Nexstar Media Group worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $129.05 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,418 shares of company stock worth $6,788,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

