First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.48 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

