First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.85 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.