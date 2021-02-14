First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of First Hawaiian worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

