First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.09 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

