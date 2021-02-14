First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.15 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of AutoNation worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

AutoNation stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.