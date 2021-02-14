First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

