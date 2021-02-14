First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of JinkoSolar worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

