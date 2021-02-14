First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Morningstar worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $2,666,771.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $1,887,575.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,051,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,265 shares of company stock worth $37,062,196. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $249.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.