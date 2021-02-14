First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

