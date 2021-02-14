First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $286.22 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $287.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

