First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,018,731 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 175.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of New York Community Bancorp worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

