First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 159,715 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Perrigo worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 304,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 218,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -749.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

