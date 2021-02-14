First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 36,567 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.