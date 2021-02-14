First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 53,690 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Five Below worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 92.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE opened at $192.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

