First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 90,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

